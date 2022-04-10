A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Harmony Road sent three people to the hospital Sunday morning with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Maryland State Police.
Both vehicles rolled over as a result of the collision, which happened at about 8:30 a.m., on the westbound side of the interstate, said Maryland State Police Cpl. Daniel Rishell.
The crash caused a road closure for about half an hour because emergency personnel initially thought they would have to transport one of the patients to the hospital via helicopter. All patients were ultimately taken by ambulance to Meritus Health in Hagerstown.
Rishell estimated that traffic was backed up for about an hour.
