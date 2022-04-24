A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 15, near Monocacy Boulevard, Maryland State Police said.
The crash appeared to have been caused by a mechanical failure, said Maryland State Police Sgt. Myers, who declined to give his first name.
The man riding the motorcycle that crashed had third-degree burns and was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
A call reporting the crash came in at around 3:13 p.m., Myers said.
The incident followed a separate fatal motorcycle crash that happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday in New Market.