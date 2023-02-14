Maryland State Police Vehicle

A Maryland State Police vehicle

 Photo from Maryland State Police via Facebook

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening on U.S. 340.

Troopers from the Frederick barrack responded to westbound U.S. 340 at Mt. Zion Road around 7:17 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.