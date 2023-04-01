Visitation Academy Fire
Firefighters were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy on East 2nd Street in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The developer of a hotel at the Visitation Academy site in downtown Frederick plans to move ahead with the project after a fire damaged part of the building Saturday night.

“Our plans haven't changed. What we do is restore old buildings,” developer Jim O'Hare said in an interview Sunday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(7) comments

Burgessdr

Just horrible

Piedmontgardener

Glad it was unoccupied, last night was a hard one for firefighters, thanks to all of them, the alarms were continuous.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“As far as he knew, the building was unoccupied…”

Meyer314

Who is the developer?

gardenwhimsey

The article says: "Plans for the Marriott-affiliated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel,"

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

https://tribute-portfolio.marriott.com/

Burgessdr

Article says. The hotel is planned for 57 standard rooms and 10 extended-stay rooms, and was expected to open this year, developer Jim O'Hare previously said.

