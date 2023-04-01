Crews were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy in downtown Frederick.
A developer is building a boutique hotel and residential units there. The plan calls for 33 housing units, split into three buildings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Firefighters were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy on East 2nd Street in Frederick.
Crews were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy in downtown Frederick.
A developer is building a boutique hotel and residential units there. The plan calls for 33 housing units, split into three buildings.
The hotel is planned for 57 standard rooms and 10 extended-stay rooms, and was expected to open this year, developer Jim O'Hare previously said.
Plans for the Marriott-affiliated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, also include an upscale restaurant in the school’s deconsecrated chapel area, along with other amenities.
There was heavy fire coming from the third floor and roof. Strong winds fanned the flames, causing embers to blow.
A second alarm went out for additional help fighting the fire.
A crew was cutting holes in the roof to try to attack the fire.
Crews from Frederick, Walkersville, Adamstown and Fort Detrick were at the scene.
Visitation Academy was an all-girls Catholic School on East 2nd Street.
It opened in 1846 and closed in June 2016, citing low enrollment.
The site was used as a hospital during the Civil War, and nuns lived on the property until 2005. About 110 of them are buried in a cemetery in the rear courtyard, which will be preserved as part of the project.
Fire and city officials urged the public to avoid that area as crews worked to fight the fire.
This story will be updated.
Editor Andy Schotz, Photo Editor Bill Green and Regional Editor Patrick Kernan contributed to this story.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(3) comments
Who is the developer?
The article says: "Plans for the Marriott-affiliated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel,"
https://tribute-portfolio.marriott.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.