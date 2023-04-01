Visitation Academy Fire
Firefighters were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy on East 2nd Street in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Crews were battling a fire on Saturday night at the site of the former Visitation Academy in downtown Frederick.

A developer is building a boutique hotel and residential units there. The plan calls for 33 housing units, split into three buildings.

Meyer314

Who is the developer?

gardenwhimsey

The article says: "Plans for the Marriott-affiliated Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel,"

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

https://tribute-portfolio.marriott.com/

