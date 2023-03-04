BG Explosion
Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue. A number of vehicles were damaged. One house on Apple Avenue had major damage.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A tanker traveling north on U.S. 15 through Frederick overturned and exploded on Saturday, killing the driver, destroying a nearby home, and damaging other homes and vehicles.

The crash caused fuel to leak across the ground and into some storm drains, officials said, but no drinking water was contaminated and there was no immediate risk to the public.

Fuel tanker map

