Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue. The fuel and fire spread to a nearby house. A number of vehicles were damaged.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A gas tanker traveling north on U.S. 15 through Frederick overturned and exploded on Saturday, killing the driver, police said.

Maryland State Police were on the scene at about noon, where smoke was so thick it obstructed people's vision.

