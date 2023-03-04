A gas tanker traveling north on U.S. 15 through Frederick overturned and exploded on Saturday, killing the driver, police said.
Maryland State Police were on the scene at about noon, where smoke was so thick it obstructed people's vision.
Dozens of fire companies responded to an explosion involving an overturned tanker on U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue. The fuel and fire spread to a nearby house. A number of vehicles were damaged.
A gas tanker traveling north on U.S. 15 through Frederick overturned and exploded on Saturday, killing the driver, police said.
Maryland State Police were on the scene at about noon, where smoke was so thick it obstructed people's vision.
Officials said the tanker truck overturned between the 7th Street and Rosemont Avenue exits, hit a tree, then exploded. The truck landed close to Apple Avenue.
The ensuing fire spread to homes on nearby Apple Avenue.
Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said all hazardous materials from the spill were contained before they reached Carroll Creek.
He said some firefighting foam entered the creek, but it did not contain the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. Crews were working to handle the foam.
Coe said that about 8,650 gallons of fuel were involved.
The Maryland Department of the Environment was helping with the call, along with police and fire crews.
One home on Apple Avenue, near the intersection of Belmont Avenue, had heavy fire damage.
A resident of the home said the Hernández family lives there — a mother, a father, four brothers and two cousins. He didn't give his name, but said he is one of the brothers.
He said his mother called him to say what happened and he rushed home from work. He panicked until he learned that everyone in his family was OK.
"It's just material loss," he said.
The family bought the house two years ago and he was working on remodeling it.
They were trying on Saturday afternoon to figure out what will happen next, including where they will stay.
There were fires on both sides of Rosemont Avenue, just under the overpass.
Authorities said fuel came out of the truck and went down Apple Avenue toward the intersection of Second Street and Rosemont Avenue.
A large number of city dump trucks and heavy equipment were gathered as crews worked to contain fuel that came out of a storm drain and into Baker Park, behind the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum.
Bradd Hammond, who lives at 510 Apple Ave., said he was sitting in his kitchen with his three roommates when he heard a loud boom.
“I thought a truck hit the house," he said.
Hammond ran outside and saw the tanker truck engulfed in flames.
He said they had to evacuate their home as wind was spreading the fire onto people’s lawns. One fire was about four feet away from his home, but the wind was blowing the fire away from the home, he said.
Frederick Alderman Ben MacShane, who lives on Rosemont Avenue, near U.S. 15, said his two young children ran into the house, yelling that there was a fire outside.
He went outside and saw smoke, then fire. He said the smoke was so thick, he could not see his backyard from his driveway.
MacShane said he used a hose to spray and wet down the area around his house, in case the fire spread that way.
Kim Wilson, who lives in Dill Avenue, said she heard the boom, too.
She saw smoke and smelled the fire.
She said she had to take her Yorkie, Bailey, and her other animals away from her home because they were getting agitated.
“My house smells more like smoke inside than out," she said.
Photo Editor Bill Green contributed to this story.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
Reporter
