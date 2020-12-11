A man died after being pulled from Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick Friday morning, according to authorities.
A resident saw the man and pulled him out of the water, then another resident started CPR until authorities arrived, said Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS). Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. to N. Bentz Street and Carroll Parkway.
The man was sent to the hospital and continued receiving CPR en route, Campbell said. Frederick Police Department and DFRS announced the death Friday afternoon. The victim's identity will not be released.
Frederick Police Department is conducting a death investigation, but does not suspect foul play.
