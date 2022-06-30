The city of Frederick said traffic lights that were not working along West Patrick Street on Thursday morning have been fixed.
All signals along West Patrick Street from College Avenue and Degrange Street to the exit for U.S. 15 were out, according to a city release.
Frederick Police Department officers monitored traffic in the West Patrick Street corridor while the lights were not working.
This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. June 30, 2022, to reflect that the lights were fixed.
