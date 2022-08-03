An Amtrak train hit a tractor-trailer at the MARC station in Brunswick on Wednesday, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.
Because of a traffic backup, a tractor-trailer ended up on the railroad tracks, and had nowhere to go, as a train was coming through, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell.
The train struck the rear passenger side of the trailer, pushing it into a passenger truck that was stopped nearby, Campbell said.
The passenger truck was pushed into the building.
The driver of the passenger truck was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. A passenger in the truck was not injured.
The driver of the tractor-trailer also was not injured.
The Amtrak train had 140 passengers and was headed north, according to Campell. The passengers also were not injured. The train was stopped on the track while the crash was investigated. Once it was freed, the train continued on its trip.
Campbell said Amtrak and CSX are investigating the crash.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(2) comments
Truck should not be crossing if there’s not enough room on the other side.
Maybe the truck driver should have waited until traffic was cleared before crossing the tracks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.