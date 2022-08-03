An Amtrak train hit a tractor-trailer at the MARC station in Brunswick on Wednesday, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Because of a traffic backup, a tractor-trailer ended up on the railroad tracks, and had nowhere to go, as a train was coming through, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell.

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(2) comments

Greg F
Greg F

Truck should not be crossing if there’s not enough room on the other side.

galbak1

Maybe the truck driver should have waited until traffic was cleared before crossing the tracks.

