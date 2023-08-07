Storm Clouds
Storm clouds hang over downtown Frederick on Monday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Severe thunderstorms hammered much of the East Coast on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains, hail and high winds to Frederick County.

Though the storm's local impact was considerable — thousands of homes and businesses were left without power and several roads were closed due to accidents or debris — it was still less severe than anticipated.

(28) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

WTOP Radio gives you the best real time weather news. Tells you exactly where the storm is hitting at the moment.

sevenstones1000

Weather Channel was, once again, way off on their forecast.

All summer I have been watching dire predictions of severe rain disintegrate into nothing and leaving Frederick city close to a drought. Even yesterday I was watching the radar on the app insisting we were right in the center of a red zone when the only thing happening outside my window was a pretty normal and short lived rain shower.

I’m beginning to think Weather Channel exaggerates to get more clicks on their app.

TrekMan

7 - This has been going on for years!! When the storms coming out of the Northwest and West hit the mountains, it breaks then up, and they move around Frederick and restrengthen as the move toward the bay. It's been that way during some summers since I was kid.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

The Weather Channel gets so many predictions wrong that I haven't watched it in quite a few years. It used to be good to watch for the attractive women they used to have, but they've been long gone. I remember they thought they were so good that they could predict the weather by 15 minute increments on their website. Lol, what a joke! I've been using NOAA for weather for years now. Being a government service I believe they're the most reasonably accurate.

Frayou

Local NBC channel weather team really goes to extremes when covering these type storm front. I never understand why they need two people to report local evening weather, compared to other local stations. It reminds me of a grand performance. On the other hand it a darn if they due or darn if they don’t situation, had the storms been worse. Suggest it would be best to report the weather, rather than grandstanding it.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Which channel is that?

Rockfish
Rockfish

Why sign up for Fred. Co. Alerts? I have and Fred. Co. has very, very, seldom sent alerts. Fred. Co. utilization of this tool is worthless. Just this past weekend, Rte. 70 was closed for 6 hrs. or so. Was an alert sent....NO. Alerts for yesterday's storms....NO.

AOC
AOC

You should login and check the status of the account. It works well for me.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

After the storm

Rockfish
Rockfish

National weather service: Event cancelled. Tornado Watch from 8/7/2023 6:50 PM to 9:00pm.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Wunderground radar shows it being just about past our area now.

There was some strong wind and heavy rain, but nothing extreme. No hail -- certainly no "tennis ball size hail". [wink]

What's the deal with using objects to describe the size of hail anyway? There's nothing wrong with it just seems odd. Why not just give the diameter in inches?

public-redux
public-redux

Not as small as a robin’s egg but not as big as a crow’s egg.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[beam]

TrekMan

Hahahahaha!! Good one Pubs!!

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Telling you an object, usually a sphere, instantly gives you something you can relate size to.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

I, and I believe most people, can relate to 1/2", 1", 2", etc. It's not rocket science.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] C.D.

I'm trying to think if there is any other situation where we refer to *objects* to describe size.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

You both have a brain the size of a pea?

public-redux
public-redux

When I was young, we walked to school thru tornadoes without a second thought! Against the wind both ways!!!

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

LOL...so true we did.

public-redux
public-redux

I was really religious back then so I would pray during the frequent tornado watches and warnings. I prayed that God would direct the tornado toward other families and their homes. And He always did! God never harmed my family; just other families.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

Reminds me of the people being interviewed on tv in front of their tornado-shredded home. They thank their God they're alive, but never mention what God did to their house or the homes or lives of others.

TrekMan

Hahahahaha!! That's evil, classic, but evil!! [pirate]

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

God does work in mysterious ways....as do we. Theists minds are fascinating....how they can pray for evil to be done to others and then thank god for sparing them from the evil prays of other theists. Maybe if theists stopped praying for god to harm others....? I think god gets confused at times who he is supposed to smite and not smite...?

public-redux
public-redux

PCPWW, I assume you’ve watched the Mr. Deity videos? I always liked the scene where Mr. Deity has several million voice mail messages, listens to two or three, and deletes the rest unheard.

public-redux
public-redux

Trek, If those other families didn’t want to be hurt, they should have prayed better than me. Or maybe they did pray but weren’t True Christians like I was.

public-redux
public-redux

Boyce,

Yup. Lately I’ve been watching a bunch of The Atheist Experience videos on YouTube. The truly bad logic of the callers is both amusing and frightful.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

And up hill both ways.

