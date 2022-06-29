Update 12:30 p.m.: The Camp Airy dining hall fire is under control, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release shortly after 12 noon.
Crews were on the scene extinguishing hot spots and doing overhaul work, the release read.
A press conference is scheduled to be held at the camp at 1 p.m.
Local residents should expect a heavy fire and police presence in the area for "quite some time," as the investigation continues, the release said.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the the dining hall at a summer camp near Thurmont after it erupted in flames Wednesday morning, according to fire department officials.
Fire units were dispatched to Camp Airy at about 7:30 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Camp Airy is a Jewish sleepaway camp for boys, according to its website.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Camp Airy said all campers, counselors and staff are "safe and accounted for."
The dining hall is known as the White House at camp and is a "hub of activity at camp," the Facebook post said.
"What is important to know is that no one has been hurt, and camp will move forward with the full slate of activities," the post read.
A staff member at Camp Airy said in a phone interview that the situation was under control. The camp was resuming normal activities, and will share more information as it becomes available. The staff member did not provide their name.
Campbell said the dining hall was empty at the time of the fire. The first fire units found smoke showing through the roof, she said, and called for a second alarm. Firefighters responded from Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Frank Davis, a captain with the Vigilant Hose Company of Emmitsburg, said the building was "well involved in fire" as of about 10 a.m.
"We're still trying to get it under control," he said in a phone interview while at the scene.
Camp Airy and its sister camp, Camp Louise in Cascade, have been around for about 100 years. Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said the dining hall building is even older than that. He said the building was on the property when the camp purchased it.
He said he was turned away when he tried to visit the fire Wednesday morning, but there was no need for him to be there.
There are more than 300 children at the camp, Kinnaird said, and the fire will be extremely disruptive to their day.
Children arrived at Camp Airy for the first session of the summer on Sunday, according to the camp's website. They're scheduled to stay until July 22.
A camp staff member at the camp's entrance on Old Camp Airy Road prevented a News-Post reporter from traveling closer to the fire.
This story will be updated.
Coincidentally, Frederick Magazine had a very nice article about both of the Camps, the boys and the girls. They go way back. I can’t remember if the girls Camp still is in operation.
