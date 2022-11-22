A house reportedly exploded and caught fire north of Frederick on Tuesday, authorities said.
Residents were not home at the time, and no one was injured, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, said at the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, she said.
At around 5:05 p.m., Fire and Rescue received a report of an explosion and subsequent house fire in the 9200 block of Bethel Road.
After the initial units responded, a Rapid Intervention Dispatch and tanker task force were also sent out, Campbell said.
Multiple people called 911 to report the fire, she said.
Rapid intervention brings additional people, Campbell said, and tankers bring additional water.
When Fire and Rescue arrived at 9211 Bethel Road, fire was coming from the right side and back of the house, Campbell said. It was put out in about 30 minutes, she said.
Sixty firefighters responded to the scene, she said. The damage is estimated to be $125,000, Campbell wrote in a text message Wednesday.
Kelly Cox, 54, of Frederick, said she was one of the people who called 911. She lives across the street at 9212 Bethel Road.
She said she saw the back of the house explode and catch fire.
“It kept exploding,” she said.
Matthew Marcus, 35, who also lives on Bethel Road, was in his home when he heard a loud boom, followed by smaller ones, he said.
Someone knocked on his door, and he came out of his house to see his neighbor’s house on fire. He stayed outside since he was worried it could spread to his home.
“It was pretty scary,” he said.
Both Cox and Marcus were relieved to find out no one was home at the time, but expressed concern for the cats at their neighbor’s home.
Campbell could not confirm whether there were any cats in the house.
(7) comments
Glad nobody was hurt, and all.
However, we live on Yellow Springs Rd. near Clover Hill. We counted no fewer than 12 emergency vehicles rushing North with lights and sirens going, including fire trucks, ambulances, and fly cars. Why so many for a relatively small emergency? I'm not complaining, just curious about how they get dispatched. Who decides what staff to call out?
There is a standard running assignment for a house fire. Plus this is in a rural area without hydrants so that adds tankers. also since it was a reported explosion by multiple callers, hazmat was added until they determined the source of the fire. Could have been a methlab, not saying Likely just possibly. And I would not consider a house fire to be a small emergency by any means.
Propane explosion is my confident guess
Probably...but what would cause the ignition?
Dunno. It could have been vapors laying in a line and something went afoul. Or a spark occurred with vapors present. Or, a fire started and the propane explosion was subsequent of the fire
A tiny spark from a thermostat or static electricity can set off propane under the right conditions.
If the propane supplies a boiler you have a flame right there.
