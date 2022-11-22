A house reportedly exploded and caught fire north of Frederick on Tuesday, authorities said.

Residents were not home at the time, and no one was injured, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, said at the scene.

Brewerpaul

Glad nobody was hurt, and all.

However, we live on Yellow Springs Rd. near Clover Hill. We counted no fewer than 12 emergency vehicles rushing North with lights and sirens going, including fire trucks, ambulances, and fly cars. Why so many for a relatively small emergency? I'm not complaining, just curious about how they get dispatched. Who decides what staff to call out?

classified

There is a standard running assignment for a house fire. Plus this is in a rural area without hydrants so that adds tankers. also since it was a reported explosion by multiple callers, hazmat was added until they determined the source of the fire. Could have been a methlab, not saying Likely just possibly. And I would not consider a house fire to be a small emergency by any means.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Propane explosion is my confident guess

Greg F
Greg F

Probably...but what would cause the ignition?

Plumbum
Plumbum

Dunno. It could have been vapors laying in a line and something went afoul. Or a spark occurred with vapors present. Or, a fire started and the propane explosion was subsequent of the fire

stjohn42

A tiny spark from a thermostat or static electricity can set off propane under the right conditions.

petersamuel

If the propane supplies a boiler you have a flame right there.

