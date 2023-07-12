A crash on Interstate 70 in Frederick County on Wednesday killed a driver, police said.
Maryland State Police said in a news release that the driver of a commercial work truck was killed. Police said they will release the driver’s name after the family is contacted.
The truck, which was traveling east on I-70, went off the road and hit a guardrail near exit 42, which leads to Md. 17 in Myersville.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said a 30-year-old man who was a passenger was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment. Police did not name the passenger.
The crash happened at about 5 p.m. and temporarily closed all eastbound lanes in the area. One eastbound lane had reopened as of 6 p.m.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.