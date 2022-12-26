Plane crash, Anne Arundel County

A Frederick pilot was rescued on Monday after his plane crashed in an Anne Arundel County creek.

 Photo from Anne Arundel County Fire Department

A father and son in a kayak were among those who helped rescue a 71-year-old pilot from a creek in Anne Arundel County on Monday morning after the small plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff.

The pair jumped into action when they saw the plane veer into Beards Creek, a short distance from Lee Airport in Edgewater, said Lt. Jenny Macalliar, a spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Correction

This story and headline were updated on Dec. 27, 2022, to correct a reference to the pilot's hometown. Maryland State Police initially gave his hometown as Frederick, then corrected it the next day to say it's Prince Frederick.

Sam1934
Sam1934

My brother and his family used to live in Edgewater. My SIL said there were several crashes when they were there, which was a number of years ago. They need to re-route the planes or put the airport somewhere else. I don't imagine it would be inordinately expensive, given how small it is.

Hayduke2

Hats off to the kayakers. Well done!

chris

Prince Frederick, perhaps?

