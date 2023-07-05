Maryland Natural Resources Police logo

A Montgomery County man drowned in the Potomac River in Frederick County on Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The man, Daniel Aldazabal Cucho, 44, of Germantown, was on a fishing trip with two other people when he entered the river and was later found dead, Megan McGinn-Meals, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, wrote in a statement.