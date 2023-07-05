A Montgomery County man drowned in the Potomac River in Frederick County on Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The man, Daniel Aldazabal Cucho, 44, of Germantown, was on a fishing trip with two other people when he entered the river and was later found dead, Megan McGinn-Meals, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, wrote in a statement.
The two other people he was with were helped out of the water, according to Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell.
Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the area near Lock 33 in Knoxville at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, McGinn-Meals wrote.
Lock 33 is a historic lift lock for boats along the C&O Canal in Knoxville, near Brunswick.
Cucho was fishing on the Maryland side of the river with two other people when he attempted to cross the water to get to a "rock island," McGinn-Meals wrote.
"Shortly after entering the river Aldazabal Cucho began to yell for help and slipped beneath the water," McGinn-Meals wrote.
His two companions tried to help him, but could not, McGinn-Meals wrote.
Frederick County personnel assisted with the effort to search for Aldazabal Cucho with a drone and boat teams, according to Campbell.
A Maryland Natural Resources Police Dive Team — with help from a Washington County fire department boat and another boat from Jefferson County, W.Va. — found Aldazabal Cucho at 7:09 p.m., McGinn-Meals wrote.
Personnel from Washington County tried to save Aldazabal Cucho's life and took him to the shore for help from a medic from Jefferson County, McGinn-Meals wrote.
There, he was declared dead, McGinn-Meals wrote.