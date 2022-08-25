A three-alarm fire on Wednesday night damaged a three-story building at West Second and North Market streets in downtown Frederick.
Some animals died in the fire and others were rescued, said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The fire was at 2 W. Second St. Tiara Day, a women’s boutique, is on the ground floor at that corner, next to The Record Exchange on North Market Street.
Campbell said there was no report of anyone being injured.
She wrote later in a press release that there were four apartments on the second and third floors, and all of the residents got out safely.
The American Red Cross was helping eight adult residents who were displaced, the press release said.
A cat, two rats and a pet snake died in the fire, Campbell wrote in the press release. Several birds were saved.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership created a GoFundMe account to help Tiara Day and The Record Exchange. “Much (if not all) of the inventory for these businesses has been damaged and cannot be recovered,” the GoFundMe page says.
“We are considering our options and already looking for a new location,” The Record Exchange posted on its Facebook page.
The fire was reported to the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center at about 9:38 p.m.
Crews with more than 120 people from Frederick, Washington and Montgomery counties responded to help fight the fire, along with units from Hagerstown and Fort Detrick, Campbell said.
She said the first responders got to the scene within a few minutes and saw flames in the rear of the building as they searched the three floors. They called for the rapid intervention team, to bring more help to the scene.
Campbell said that as the fire spread, a second alarm went out. Then, there was a third alarm.
At about 1 a.m., dozens of firefighters were still at the scene.
A crew in a ladder truck was attacking fire that was coming out of the roof.
Campbell wrote in the press release that it took more than four hours to control the fire and crews stayed for two more hours to put out hot spots.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and an estimate of damage.
(11) comments
Walking to and fro school and beyond I recall the fragrant Allens gift shop and catty cornered was the aromatic Capellos bakery.
The snake is identified as a pet. I'm assuming the cat was also a pet. Were the two rats
I’m hoping the shops affected can open and continue business. Happy no one
Years ago it was referred to as "the sweetest corner in town" because the store that was there had a machine that, a couple of times an hour, put a puff of perfumed air into the outside area at the front of the store.
Remember the YMCA fire of '75? That was a helluva mess. I was living across from Winchester Hall and never heard such a racket.
Do you remember the Elks’ Club fire of 1970, which was across West Second Street? There is a small park next to Magoo’s, where the Elks’ Club stood. It was a terrible conflagration.
I remember that too - it also was a boutique if I remember right!
I think it was Allen's.
You are correct.
No. That building is across the street.
Sorry, I was wrong, you are right 🫣😳
