A three-alarm fire on Wednesday night damaged a three-story building at West Second and North Market streets in downtown Frederick.

Some animals died in the fire and others were rescued, said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Walking to and fro school and beyond I recall the fragrant Allens gift shop and catty cornered was the aromatic Capellos bakery.

The snake is identified as a pet. I'm assuming the cat was also a pet. Were the two rats

I’m hoping the shops affected can open and continue business. Happy no one

Years ago it was referred to as "the sweetest corner in town" because the store that was there had a machine that, a couple of times an hour, put a puff of perfumed air into the outside area at the front of the store.

Remember the YMCA fire of '75? That was a helluva mess. I was living across from Winchester Hall and never heard such a racket.

Do you remember the Elks’ Club fire of 1970, which was across West Second Street? There is a small park next to Magoo’s, where the Elks’ Club stood. It was a terrible conflagration.

I remember that too - it also was a boutique if I remember right!

I think it was Allen's.

You are correct.

No. That building is across the street.

Sorry, I was wrong, you are right 🫣😳

