A Thurmont man died after a crash Tuesday morning on Md. 26 in Frederick, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers from the Frederick barrack responded to the intersection of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to a state police news release.
Police said a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling south on Monocacy Boulevard when it crashed into a cement truck traveling east on Md. 26.
The driver of the Honda, Blake Timothy Hipkins, 19, of Thurmont, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The intersection of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard was closed for more than two hours after the crash, according to the release.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
