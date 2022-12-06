Maryland State Police logo

A Thurmont man died after a crash Tuesday morning on Md. 26 in Frederick, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Frederick barrack responded to the intersection of Md. 26 and Monocacy Boulevard at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to a state police news release.

