Severe thunderstorms hammered much of the East Coast on Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rains, hail and high winds to Frederick County.
Though the storm's local impact was considerable — thousands of homes and businesses were left without power and several roads were closed due to accidents or debris — it was still less severe than anticipated.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between 4:40 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Residents were urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors until the storm passed.
The weather service also alerted those in Frederick County to the possibility of tornadoes, but decided to call off the tornado watch just before 7 p.m. Eleven other Maryland counties remained on tornado watch through 9 p.m. on Monday.
According to Tony Rosano, deputy director of the Division of Emergency Management for Frederick County, first responders had not heard of any major injuries in county as a result of the severe weather.
The majority of calls placed to emergency management during and after the storm had to do with hazards in the road, such as downed trees or wires.
Property damage was mostly confined to the northern part of the county, where hail up to 1 inch in diameter fell during the first storm cell. There were a few reports of lightning strikes, including a few buildings being hit, but Rosano said none resulted in fires.
At the storm's peak, more than 5% of Potomac Edison customers in Frederick County were without power. Particularly hard hit were Libertytown and Mount Airy. The majority of those customers had their service restored by Monday night.
Emergency services in Frederick County were actively working with Potomac Edison to restore power for customers affected by outages. Personnel remained on standby to assist neighboring counties hit hardest by the storm.
In advance of Monday's storms, the National Weather Service indicated that the greater Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region was the area of greatest concern.
Nonetheless, the storms' impacts could be felt up and down the East Coast. According to The Associated Press, about 1,500 U.S. flights had been canceled and more than 7,000 were delayed as of Monday afternoon.
Many states along the East Coast, including Georgia and the Carolinas, also were experiencing widespread power outages. The Knoxville Utilities Board tweeted that the damage across its service area in Tennessee was “widespread and extensive” and will likely take several days to repair, according to the AP.
While the National Weather Service is not expecting any more hazardous weather to impact Frederick County this week, the Division of Emergency Management encourages all residents to have a plan in place for disasters.
Emergency preparedness can involve identifying exit routes and meeting places, putting together a supply kit and purchasing home or renters insurance.
Weather Channel was, once again, way off on their forecast.
All summer I have been watching dire predictions of severe rain disintegrate into nothing and leaving Frederick city close to a drought. Even yesterday I was watching the radar on the app insisting we were right in the center of a red zone when the only thing happening outside my window was a pretty normal and short lived rain shower.
I’m beginning to think Weather Channel exaggerates to get more clicks on their app.
Local NBC channel weather team really goes to extremes when covering these type storm front. I never understand why they need two people to report local evening weather, compared to other local stations. It reminds me of a grand performance. On the other hand it a darn if they due or darn if they don’t situation, had the storms been worse. Suggest it would be best to report the weather, rather than grandstanding it.
Which channel is that?
Why sign up for Fred. Co. Alerts? I have and Fred. Co. has very, very, seldom sent alerts. Fred. Co. utilization of this tool is worthless. Just this past weekend, Rte. 70 was closed for 6 hrs. or so. Was an alert sent....NO. Alerts for yesterday's storms....NO.
You should login and check the status of the account. It works well for me.
After the storm
National weather service: Event cancelled. Tornado Watch from 8/7/2023 6:50 PM to 9:00pm.
Wunderground radar shows it being just about past our area now.
There was some strong wind and heavy rain, but nothing extreme. No hail -- certainly no "tennis ball size hail". [wink]
What's the deal with using objects to describe the size of hail anyway? There's nothing wrong with it just seems odd. Why not just give the diameter in inches?
Not as small as a robin’s egg but not as big as a crow’s egg.
[beam]
When I was young, we walked to school thru tornadoes without a second thought! Against the wind both ways!!!
LOL...so true we did.
I was really religious back then so I would pray during the frequent tornado watches and warnings. I prayed that God would direct the tornado toward other families and their homes. And He always did! God never harmed my family; just other families.
Reminds me of the people being interviewed on tv in front of their tornado-shredded home. They thank their God they're alive, but never mention what God did to their house or the homes or lives of others.
