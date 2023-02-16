Tractor Trailer Crash
Buy Now

A tractor-trailer went off the road on Md. 26 on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A driver suffered minor injuries after his tractor-trailer went off the road on Md. 26 on Thursday, police said.

The tractor-trailer was on westbound Md. 26 when it jackknifed at the Md. 194 split, south of Walkersville.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Comments disabled.