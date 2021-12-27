One dog and three cats died in an Urbana house fire Monday, according to a fire department official.
Units from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded at about 9:48 a.m. to the 2900 block of Roderick Road to find heavy fire showing on the two-story home, the agency posted on social media. As the fire progressed, first responders switched to defensive tactics.
DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said the single resident was not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, she said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
Dozens of firefighters responded, including units from Montgomery County.
