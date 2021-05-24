Two adults and two juveniles were hospitalized after a truck they were traveling in crashed and overturned in Mount Airy around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to fire department officials.
A 2008 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by an 18-year-old man, traveling westbound on Old National Pike in the area of Sidney Road crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a release Monday. The vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail, three trees and overturned in a wooded area. First responders called Maryland State Police helicopters to the scene.
"Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in this collision," the release states.
No charges had been filed in the incident as of Monday morning.
The truck was unoccupied by the time first responders arrived. They searched the area and found the occupants exited the vehicle on their own, according to the release.
The occupants were later released from R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to it contact Cpl. Rector of the traffic unit at 301-600-6490.
