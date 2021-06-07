A townhouse fire in Walkersville displaced four adults and one pet Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.
First responders were dispatched to the unit block of Challenger Court at about 12:27 p.m. to find smoke showing from an end unit townhouse, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release. Four adults got out before the fire department arrived, and one pet was removed safely. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.
About 25 firefighters from numerous companies tackled the kitchen fire, putting it out in approximately 15 minutes. Crews were on scene for another 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots, conduct overhaul and execute other operations.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Firefighters responded from Citizens Truck, Junior, Libertytown, New Midway, Walkersville and Woodsboro companies.
