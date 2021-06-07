Walkersville home catches fire

A townhouse caught fire in Walkersville on June 7. Four adults were displaced.

 Courtesy of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

A townhouse fire in Walkersville displaced four adults and one pet Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

First responders were dispatched to the unit block of Challenger Court at about 12:27 p.m. to find smoke showing from an end unit townhouse, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a news release. Four adults got out before the fire department arrived, and one pet was removed safely. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

About 25 firefighters from numerous companies tackled the kitchen fire, putting it out in approximately 15 minutes. Crews were on scene for another 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots, conduct overhaul and execute other operations.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Firefighters responded from Citizens Truck, Junior, Libertytown, New Midway, Walkersville and Woodsboro companies.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!