Fort Detrick experienced a water main break Dec. 9, 2020, leaving some city residents without water.

A water main break at Fort Detrick left Biggs Avenue residents without water Wednesday, according to a Frederick city official.

The city experienced a water main break in the morning, the city said in a statement, which could lead to lower water pressure and discolored water. Repairs were still underway as of 3 p.m., according to Ashley Waters, communications manager for the city. She said most of Biggs Avenue was without water.

"They’ve isolated the incident and now it's just the repairs taking place," Waters said.

If work goes to plan, the main should be repaired by 10 p.m., Tracy Ann Coleman, deputy director of public works, wrote in an email.

Coleman advised it is safe to use city water for bathing and consumption.

"If tap water is cloudy let the cold water run for a little while to clear it up," Coleman wrote.

Coleman did not know the cause of the break, but said water main breaks are more frequent when the weather turns cold.

The break did not affect operations at Fort Detrick, wrote Lanessa Hill, public affairs supervisor. Vehicles were rerouted while the road was closed for a short time.

The city will continue to post updates on its social media and news alert site.

