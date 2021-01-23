A propane tank explosion may be the cause of a house fire near Wolfsville that resulted in an injury to the homeowner Saturday afternoon, according to a fire official.
The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, but the initial call was for a propane tank explosion, said Deputy Chief Steve Leatherman of the Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Approximately 33 units from neighboring Pennsylvania counties and Frederick and Washington counties responded to the call in the 12800 block of Stottlemyer Road.
The homeowner was transported for a non-life threatening injury to his hand, according to Leatherman. There were no personnel injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, though the deputy chief did not know exactly how many people were affected.
The home is single-story in the front and has two-stories in the rear, with wood siding, he said. The fire spread throughout.
“There is significant damage," Leatherman said.
Wind and the home's proximity to neighboring residences led to fire officials requesting the tanker and fire task forces, he said. The home is also in a rural area with hydrant access. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 5 p.m. Around 5:30 p.m., Leatherman said he was still on scene with personnel working on hot spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.