FPD Interceptor (copy)
Buy Now

The Frederick Police Department emblem is featured on the side of an interceptor vehicle.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

A 24-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Frederick shortly after midnight Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to West Patrick and North Jefferson streets for the crash around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

A female passenger on the motorcycle, later identified as Emmanuelle Bruce, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle also suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, according to Frederick police.

 

Tags

Trevor Baratko is the news editor for the Frederick News-Post. Follow him on Twitter at @TrevorBaratko.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!