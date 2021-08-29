A 24-year-old woman died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Frederick shortly after midnight Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to West Patrick and North Jefferson streets for the crash around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.
A female passenger on the motorcycle, later identified as Emmanuelle Bruce, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the motorcycle also suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The crash remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, according to Frederick police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.