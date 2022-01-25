One woman was flown from a crash outside Frederick that left one dog dead and snarled traffic Monday afternoon.
Two sedans were involved in a crash around 3:30 p.m. at Md. 26 westbound and U.S. Route 15, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The driver of one vehicle became heavily entrapped, who first responders freed within 20 minutes, DFRS spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said. The woman suffered an injury to a lower extremity and was flown out for medical care by Maryland State Police helicopter.
A dog that was in the vehicle with the woman died, according to Campbell. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ground ambulance. Campbell said the drivers were the sole people in their vehicles.
A portion of Route 26 was closed for roughly 40 minutes Monday afternoon.
That is a bad area with cars cutting in and out. The Sheriffs office needs to monitor it more.
I travel that stretch all the time to go to Wegman's, and agree Dick. Too much "me first" and not allowing folks to merge safely, or folks just cutting in without checking their mirrors. Come on folks, drive with courtesy.
As I drove through yesterday, it appeared (visually) one of the vehicles was coming off of 15 and crossed the grass median, striking the other vehicle. This is based on tire tracks and disturbed median soil I saw. Did not witness the accident.
