A Virginia woman was injured after being struck by a freight train as she approached the MARC station at Point of Rocks Thursday morning.
The woman, identified as 36-year-old Natalie Green of Waterford, Virginia, was crossing the pedestrian walkway when she was struck, according to a news release.
Maryland State Police from the Frederick barrack were called to the station just before 8 a.m. The woman was flown by Trooper 2 to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, according to the release, which was issued just before noon.
The preliminary investigation indicates the conductor and engineer were aboard the freight train and that the audible signal had been sounded before the train approached the pedestrian walkway, according to the release. Witnesses at the station confirmed that account, according to the release.
The train was carrying vehicles.
The train line involved was closed as of noon. All other lines were open.
This story will be updated.
(6) comments
I witnessed it and all I can say is it looked like they were stopping but were unaware of the train. It was a glancing blow on the right side but they were flung into the air and landed hard. They were still breathing and after Carroll Manor Fire Company stabilized them, they were taken by helicopter from Point of Rocks Community Center. We have many deaf commuters that take MARC into DC so to insinuate they are stupid or suicidal is ridiculous. They were not aware of the imminent danger or believed that the train was going down the Metropolitan Branch instead of towards Frederick. We have asked for pedestrian crossing arms, we have asked for a pedestrian underpass/overpass, we have asked that trains rolling through within five minutes of MARC be held by the towpath crossing only to be met with resistance from CSX — just as they are opposed to creating a better crossing at 28.
Thank you for your perspective. Hopefully this person has a full recovery.
[thumbup]
That's the third person in about a month (entire MARC system). It keeps happening and as far as I am aware, these are not suicides either.
Pedestrian.
It says nothing to that effect. Glad you see all and know all. I bet your spouse loves being with an all knowing person. I take that train and that place is dangerous.
