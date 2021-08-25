Malcolm Newman, 4, of Washington, D.C., walks away from the train with his parents, Ronald and Melanie Newman, Wednesday during the Super Hero Train Excursion at the Walkersville Community Park. The young attendees dressed up as their favorite superheroes for the Walkersville Southern Railroad event and were able to bring their lunch, play on the playground and participate in engaging story time presented by Frederick County Public Libraries.
Children dance along with Ammie Gray, the children’s librarian at the Walkersville branch of Frederick County Public Libraries, to “Baby Shark” during the story time for the Super Hero Train Excursion at the Walkersville Community Park on Wednesday. The young attendees dressed up as their favorite superheroes for the Walkersville Southern Railroad event and were able to bring their lunch, play on the playground, and participate in an engaging story time.
As the diesel-powered train ground to a halt, an itsy-bitsy Spider-Man prepared to exit.
The little superhero leapt to the ground from a yellow stool, followed by a policeman, firefighter and two Supergirls.
Donning a red and blue cape, 4-year-old Malcolm Newman clutched his parents’ hands as they made their way to a shady picnic spot at Walkersville Community Park on a hot and sunny Wednesday. Melanie and Ronald Newman brought their son from Washington, D.C., to partake in the Walkersville Southern Railroad’s final superhero picnic and train ride of the summer.
Melanie Newman recounted the beautiful scenery they passed by and asked her son what he thought of the train.
“Amazing,” Malcolm replied.
Roughly 50 people, many of them youngsters dressed in heroic attire, took the 8-mile round trip, punctuated by a stop at the park for lunch and story time.
Katina Zentz
For years, the Walkersville Southern Railroad has offered themed trips to youth far and wide, according to Rachel Shipley, director of special events for the railroad. While some passengers have been local, Shipley has encountered guests from across the region and as far away as Michigan. She said the railroad’s goal is to provide a fun tourist attraction and introduce more people to Walkersville.
“They loved the train,” Frederick resident Leidiane Guimaraes said as she watched her daughters scamper over the playground.
Three-year-old Claire insists upon wearing matching outfits with her 21-month-old sister Leah, their mother explained. That day, they wore Supergirl costumes with red, puffy tutus.
Sitting on a blanket in the grass, Tricia Page watched her grandson Michael Matson, 4, climb up to a slide. His aunt Brandi Page rested her hand on his back as he pulled himself up the rungs of a ladder. They came from Bethesda for the day.
“The trains are just so nostalgic,” Tricia Page said. “It’s not often you see a big train like this.”
“And what better way to do it than a superhero train?” Brandi Page said. She made up her own superhero persona, Princess Proton, and wore a tiara with comic book-themed socks.
Michael donned a Spider-Man shirt but also packed a Batman costume. The summer heat kept him from wearing the costume for long, but he wore it for a short while as he slipped down one of the many slides.
After about 30 minutes of play, a pack of children pried themselves away from the sun-filled playground when they heard conductor Sean Robinson shout, “Storytime!”
Children’s librarian Ammie Gray of the Walkersville branch of the Frederick County Public Libraries gathered youngsters under the shade of a tree. FCPL has partnered with Walkersville Southern Railroad for years to offer fun activities to children, according to Gray, and storytime at the park is a fan favorite.
“Everybody’s having a good time,” she said, her red cape flowing behind her. “I try to get everybody involved.”
As Gray turned the pages of “Jump, Frog, Jump!,” one little boy stood up to follow her as she walked the book around. On Gray’s cue, children leapt from their seats like frogs.
The rambunctious group ended their storytime with songs and dancing. In one get-to-know-you tune, a little boy sprung up excitedly when 3- and 4-year-olds were asked to stand.
“I am! I am!” he called.
When the song invited those with sisters to stand, Malcolm jumped up with excitement, even though he doesn’t have a sister, his mother reminded him.
For Robinson, watching the day unfold brought back memories of his younger days. At 29, Robinson volunteers as a conductor on the very train he once rode in the 90s.
“Railroad’s my passion,” he said. “I loved it ever since I was their age.”
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
