Maciah Thomas loves to volunteer in his hometown Frederick but knew he could make a bigger impact.
That’s why last month he launched his nonprofit, The Double Up Foundation, as a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping the youth of Frederick. He hopes to do so through sports, care packages and scholarships, which are his first three pillars of action.
“Sports-wise, I've always been an athlete, I've played baseball my whole life, martial arts, track and field,” Thomas said. “So I have that foundation in me already, so I thought I might as well use that to my advantage and help people more in the community.”
Nonprofits in Maryland must have a board of directors with between three and five people. So Thomas knew to reach out to his friends who could help bring different skills to the organization.
“I chose people that I trusted, and they kind of had different expertise,” Thomas said.
Thomas brought his friend Anthony Jones, who works as a trainer at OneLife Fitness in Gaithersburg, to the organization to help coach kids and get them involved in sports. Sidney Elliott, a Baltimore resident who studies civil engineering, will be serving as the secretary. He brought in Jamie Jerome Parks IV, who has experience with youth organizations, to help with music and youth outreach.
To start out, Thomas hopes to provide care packages and meet small needs within the community. He is also open to helping out with already existing projects, be it related to anything from the COVID-19 pandemic to police brutality protests.
Eventually, he hopes to take his work beyond the Frederick area and go on mission trips. Growing up in the Catholic church, Thomas had volunteerism at the forefront of his life for years. Last December, he took on three families from the Frederick Rescue Mission’s Adopt-a-Family initiative.
“I've always been raised around community outreach organizations ... and also my parents have always volunteered and have shown us how to volunteer and have encouraged us to volunteer throughout high school,” Thomas said.
He is currently reaching out to nonprofit leaders in the county, such as Ed Hind of Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County, to see how he can get involved.
Advice, donations and requests for help can be submitted at the foundation’s website at doubleupfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.