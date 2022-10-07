Hundreds of volunteers descended upon the Frederick Keys stadium Friday morning, ready for a day of service in the community.
Many came with their coworkers, and some came alone. Some people volunteered for the first time, while others had returned to help again — but all came united to serve.
After a pep talk and breakfast, more than 300 volunteers were dispatched across the county to paint, clean, landscape and more for the United Way of Frederick County's Day of Action.
"This is really the day where we pull the community together," United Way of Frederick County President and CEO Ken Oldham said.
The annual volunteer event aims to assist organizations that serve ALICE households. ALICE stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed. The acronym refers to those who are working but cannot afford basic necessities such as housing and food.
As of 2018, 37% of Frederick County households were considered ALICE, according to a United Way of Frederick County report.
Erin Lawson, manager of resource development for the United Way, was glad to see a strong turnout Friday after volunteers for past Day of Action events had dwindled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, she said, volunteers would assist with more than 30 service projects.
Business owner Sam Lock was especially grateful for the support.
Volunteers came to his store at 410 N. Market St. in Frederick to help transform what will be the new home of The Record Exchange. The record store was damaged in August after apartments above it caught fire, forcing Lock to relocate the business from 151 N. Market St.
Thankfully, he found a new spot quickly. Customers donated records to help him refill inventory. He hopes to open Dec. 1, but much work is to be done.
Volunteers primed the store's walls Friday morning. Lock estimated it would have taken two weeks to do it without their help.
When the priming is complete, he plans to paint the walls red, like at the old shop.
Lock said he has been overwhelmed with support from the Frederick community, citing fundraisers and donations of vinyl records.
"It's incredible," Lock said. "Just so heartwarming."
Coworkers Nadia Etchey and Stephanie Garcia, recruiters for Plamondon Hospitality Partners, primed the walls with long-handled paint rollers. Plamondon owns Roy Rogers and local Marriott hotels.
Etchey and Garcia said the company encourages them to give back.
"It feels like you're making a difference," Etchey said.
"It kind of unites the community," Garcia said.
Lynn Norris and Jenn Wendel, who work in human resources for Plamondon, removed vinyl records from their sleeves. Lock plans to cover the floor with records, like at the Rockville location.
As she worked, Norris remarked about the varying thickness of records. Some bore the names of artists unknown to her, while familiar tracks evoked memories.
"Hey Hey We're The Monkees" ran through her mind.
Norris said it was fitting for the Plamondon employees to wind up helping The Record Exchange. The store has a history of attracting customers from nearby states, and Norris said those people may dine or stay at one of Plamondon's businesses while they are in town.
"I was pretty excited to help a local business that has definitely felt some pain," Plamondon HR manager Kristy Rogaski said.
Not far from The Record Exchange, another group of United Way volunteers beautified Baker Park.
Rebecca Rothenhoefer, wearing a wide-brimmed pink hat, hefted bags of mulch under the warm sun. Belinda Pennington put them in a wheelbarrow.
"We've been the guns of this show," Pennington joked as she lifted up a tired arm.
Volunteers cleared dead leaves from the flowerbeds around the bell tower and added mulch to them.
Rothenhoefer works at PNC and Pennington is at Wells Fargo. They were joined by several Thermo Fisher Scientific, Frederick, employees.
"It's just nice to get out and be with the community," said Jamie Boden, a technical writer and community action council coordinator for Thermo Fisher in Frederick.
The work flew by at Baker Park, and the volunteers were nearly finished by 12:30 p.m.
Pennington said she has volunteered for the Day of Action around six times. Friday was her first time back since the pandemic began.
She was born and raised in Frederick and enjoys serving her community.
"I've actually missed it," she said. "I just love doing it."
