The United Way of Frederick County received a $50,000 grant that will go toward providing transportation to those who cannot afford basic living costs.
The grant comes from L-X Ranch Foundation, which has a mission to "promote human dignity and potential by investing in education, fulfilling basic needs, and enhancing opportunities to experience nature," according to a news release from the United Way.
The funds will sustain free and discounted rides to asset-limited and income constrained but employed (ALICE) households, through United Way's Ride United program. Transportation is a major obstacle to achieving financial stability, according to the United Way.
The Ride United program has provided more than 4,200 free or discounted rides to ALICE individuals in Frederick County, the release said. The top reason for taking these rides was employment.
“We are delighted to receive L-X Ranch Foundation’s support of the Pathway to Transportation,” Veronica Henry, United Way's manager of community impact and grants, said in the release. “ALICE families are often locked out of services because they don’t have a way to get there."
Money will also go toward new initiatives, such as the Driver's License Obtainment fund, the release said. The fund is expected to help ALICE families overcome costs associated with getting a Maryland driver's license.
“We understand that access is critical to delivering basic services and necessities such as health care, food and housing,” Bryan and Charlotte Chaney, board members at L-X Ranch Foundation, said in the release. “We’re excited to support such an innovative and unique model in service delivery.”
Rides are currently available to veterans and active military members, to obtain vaccinations and testing, and to access the nearest library.
