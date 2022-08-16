Women-owned businesses will compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes next week in a "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition as part of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce's S.H.E. Week celebration.
Entering its fourth year, S.H.E. (Strength, Heart and Equality) Week serves to uplift female entrepreneurs and provide resources to them, according to Jennifer Gerlock, the vice president of marketing and communication for the chamber and executive director of Leadership Frederick County.
At the center of the week will be the S.H.E. Pitch competition. On Aug. 24, business representatives will pitch their ideas live to judges.
Seven finalists were selected out of dozens that sought the opportunity to make their pitches. Gerlock said narrowing the field was not easy.
"At the end of the day, it was really hard. There are so many incredible ideas in Frederick County," Gerlock said Tuesday.
The competitors were split into two categories: businesses in the "idea stage" and those in the "growth stage."
More than $12,000 in cash will be shared between the winners of each category, according to Gerlock. Additional prizes include entrepreneurial coaching, advertising and social media marketing packages.
The growth stage competitors are Dream Free Art LLC, JoNa’s Exterior Design, Maryland Bakes! LLC and SL Studio. The idea stage competitors are Seek Care Solutions, SHIFT Work + Play and SpellRead Works.
New this year, the Maryland Women's Business Center will select a competitor to receive the She's Rising Award, which comes with $500, Gerlock said.
And returning from last year's S.H.E. Pitch competition will be the People's Choice Award, selected by audience members. The recipient of this award will also receive $500.
While tickets are not required to view the pitches, 200 tickets for the rest of the week's activities sold out in a matter of hours, according to Gerlock. She believes it speaks to the community's support of the event.
"I'm really excited. It has shaped up so nicely," Gerlock said.
This year will also mark the first fully in-person S.H.E. Week since its debut in 2019, though S.H.E. Pitch will also be available for live viewing through YouTube. The COVID-19 pandemic led S.H.E. Week to go virtual in 2020, then hybrid in 2021.
The Frederick County event caught the attention of Fayetteville, North Carolina, which has adopted its own version of S.H.E. Week, with the Frederick chamber's support. Gerlock said Lynchburg, Virginia, also reached out to express interest in replicating it.
Frederick County S.H.E. Week kicks off Tuesday with a conference day at The Arc on South Market Street in Frederick. There will be an international keynote speaker, networking opportunities and panel discussions.
The pitch competition takes place Wednesday.
On Friday evening, participants will gather for the SHERO Award presentation at Catoctin Hall at Musket Ridge. Six awards will be presented to community members for exhibiting strength, heart and equality.
“We really are trying to, in any way possible, help business in Frederick County," Gerlock said.
