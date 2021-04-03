During a year unlike any other, following a year unlike any other, the United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign still exceeded expectations and set new records.
With 1,424 donors, the campaign raised almost $658,000 for programs that directly support the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. ALICE households are those wherein the residents are employed but struggle to afford the basic necessities of life.
Comparatively, in 2019, the campaign raised more than $590,000.
More than 30 local nonprofit partners were involved in this year’s campaign.
“It’s been a really remarkable campaign,” said Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “It just feels really good that we’re able to bring funding to ALICE households in this very difficult time, and it’s very gratifying and, frankly, we’re deeply thankful to the community for being so generous with their money.”
The campaign far surpassed organizers' goal of more than 1,000 contributors.
"We're just thrilled that people gave what they could, and that ended up adding up to a record campaign," Oldham said.
The campaign’s last official day was March 21, but because many contributions came via mail, it was open through March 31. Any checks postmarked by that date will still be accepted.
The funds will be put to good use, Oldham said.
“I have every confidence that our nonprofit community will use these funds in the most effective way possible,” he said.
More information can be found at UnitedWayFrederick.org/UnityCampaign.
