Frederick beer drinkers — and free-speech advocates — will soon bid a fond farewell to a corporate citizen known nationally for both its brews and its First Amendment brouhahas.
Flying Dog Brewery, which relocated to our city from Colorado in 2007, is being sold to FX Matt Brewing Co., which is based in Utica, N.Y.
The New York company, whose brands include Saranac and Utica Club, is the 14th-largest craft brewery in the country. It was founded in 1888 and is the fourth-oldest family brewery in the United States, Flying Dog said in a news release.
Flying Dog, which is the 35th-largest craft brewery in the U.S., was founded in 1990 in Colorado. It acquired Frederick Brewing Co. in 2006 and began producing Flying Dog in Frederick the next year.
Several years ago, the company announced plans to greatly increase its production at a new brewery in the city. But the project was stymied when the company failed to get reforms in state law that it said were key to the success of the new brewery.
FX Matt Brewing has been brewing many of Flying Dog’s beers by contract over the last 10 years because of limitations at Flying Dog’s Frederick brewery. The current brewery has a capacity of 100,000 barrels a year and the new facility would have had a capacity of 700,000 barrels.
Now, Flying Dog will cease production and close its brewery in August. The new owner will continue producing Flying Dog’s distinctive beers, many of which have ties to our area, such as its Old Bay and Saltwater Taffy flavored beers.
Flying Dog said it hopes to continue to have a presence in the city, by opening a taproom and “innovation brewery” in Frederick.
Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso said in a news release: “Frederick is a great place to live and do business. Unfortunately, even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery, it has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage.”
Beyond its distinctive beers, Flying Dog has been known as an aggressive advocate for free speech. Its sometimes controversial brand names and unusual labels have been attacked by alcoholic beverage commissions.
The labels are created by artist Ralph Steadman, who was recommended to George Stranahan, who founded the brewery, by his friend, gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson. The result has been labels like no other brand, and controversy like few others.
When Flying Dog created its Raging Bitch beer in 2009, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission banned its sale, ruling that label was “detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the general public.” Flying Dog waged a successful six-year court battle for the right to sell the beer with its name and label intact.
Flying Dog also won a similar case last year against the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which denied Flying Dog’s “Freezin’ Season” label, describing a cartoon character as being in “bad taste.”
With the damages it won in the Michigan case, the company launched a First Amendment Society. It has brought national speakers and supported other activities advocating for constitutional speech rights.
Flying Dog has been a force for good in Frederick, giving money and support to a wide range of local organizations and community activities. It has also helped foster an atmosphere of brewing innovation here that has led to the creation of a large and diverse brewing community.
Flying Dog will be missed as a leading local business and community organization, even as its brews will continue to be a local favorite.
