On Christmas Eve, Patrick “Sarge” Avon went to the Silver Diner on Buckeystown Pike and ordered home fries and a glass of orange juice. But that wasn’t really why he was there.
Avon was there to make someone’s life just a little better in a trying year.
Avon, of Adamstown, recently started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money that will eventually be gifted to single moms working in the service industry.
By Christmas Eve he had raised about $20,000 through more than 90 donors.
“They’re all fighters, they all have a story,” Avon said. “The warrior is really who this is about. It’s about the superwoman, the unsung hero, the ass-kicker. That’s who this is really about.”
Bessy Camales, a worker at Silver Diner on Buckeystown Pike, is one of those warriors.
Camales was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer about two years ago. She continues to fight for her life because she wants to be there for her daughter in college.
Though she comes to work with pain, on Christmas Eve she felt blessed, as she was the most recent unsung hero on which Avon had his sights set.
The Adamstown man gets suggestions on Facebook about local single moms in the service industry. Once he settles on the giftees, Avon will call the restaurant, ask when that mother is working and arrange for someone to cover for her while he sits down to chat with her.
“Then she’ll come out and sit down next to me,” Avon said. “And I’ll say, ‘My name is Patrick and I really didn’t come here for the home fries, I actually came here to meet you.’”
The women are usually a little surprised, according to Avon, who then tells them, “I was told that you’re a warrior.”
Avon explains his real intentions there, puts the tip in their hands and leaves. He tries to give around $1,000 a piece.
The idea started several years ago.
Avon works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a coach. “We’ve gotten together every week for years and years and years, and we have a Bible study together,” he said. “We would gather every year to have breakfast on Christmas Eve, and we would leave a massive tip.”
Last year, Avon decided he wanted to reach more people. He raised $6,000 and was able to help five single mothers.
This year, the members of the group pitched in money and helped Avon create a bigger network.
“So now there’s a dozen guys helping raise the money,” Avon said. “It’s kind of evolving into something larger … and I’m going to keep going until I run out of money.”
Avon occasionally has people come with him who want to be a part of the giving.
“One woman last year brought her family ... so her three children could see it,” he said.
Men from Avon’s Bible study will also come along because they’re a part of it, too.
“Now it’s grown beyond me, which is really cool,” he said.
Looking ahead, Avon said they’re clearly onto something, having found a way to help good, hard-working people.
Avon anticipates that he will continue giving through the new year.
“We will likely create a charitable organization, not from a tax perspective, but ... find ways to keep this going on a much larger scale than I could ever run myself, which is really exciting to me,” he said.
