A project that would add 85 residential units along Carroll Creek in Frederick will be able to go forward despite exceeding the city’s test for school capacity.
The project in the 400 block of East Patrick Street would have 85 units in two buildings on nearly three acres of land facing Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a master plan for the project.
While the project meets the city’s adequate public facilities requirements for waterline and sewer capacity and roads capacity, it failed the school adequacy test for both Spring Ridge Elementary School and Thomas Johnson High School, two of the schools to which it would send students.
However, the project is allowed to proceed if developer Wayside Apartments, LLC pays school mitigation fees, since both schools are under the 120% capacity used by Frederick County Public Schools to cut off development in an area.
And the mitigation fees could be zero, since the project is being developed under Maryland’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit policy, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The project’s final site plan is under review by the city’s Planning Commission.
Despite the school capacity issues, several aldermen expressed enthusiasm about the project.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she thinks the project is well-designed for where they want it to go.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he was happy to support a multi-family affordable housing development in the area.
But he expressed some concern about the larger issue of building mostly residential projects in areas that are zoned for mixed-use development.
The aldermen approved an ordinance in March 2021 to rezone the property as mixed use and expand the Carroll Creek Overlay district to most of the area.
The rezoning case also included approval of up to 81 residential units. The master plan approved Thursday increased the number to 85 units, which keeps the project under the 120% school capacity threshold.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said the school overcrowding is something to be taken seriously, but development needs to go where the amenities are to support it.
Kuzemchak said she was very excited to see an affordable housing along Carroll Creek.
“It’s something I never expected to see,” she said.
