A proposed mixed-use development would add 60 units of affordable housing to the northern end of Market Street in Frederick.
The Madison on North Market project would provide a mix of residential, nonresidential, and parkland and open space, Dave Lingg of Lingg Property Consulting told a presentation of city planning projects presented to members of the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Councils Monday.
About 2.4 acres of the property in the 1700 block of North Market Street will be parkland and open space, while slightly more than 2 acres will be housing built under the state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit. Less than an acre will be used for a separate office building, he said.
The residential units will provide space for people to work at home, which Lingg said is the “way of the future” in a post-COVID world.
The building will include offices as well as rooms for virtual meetings, and the residential units will have spaces for people to do virtual work or school.
They want to make sure that the low-income units have space for people to work and learn from home, said Mike Font of New Harbor Development, which is also involved in the project.
The proposal for the project would change more than five acres in Frederick’s Neighborhood Commercial zoning to mixed-use floating zoning.
The possible zoning map amendment means that the project’s master plan will need to be reviewed by the mayor and aldermen, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city.
It will be reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission, then taken to a workshop with the mayor and aldermen, followed by a vote by the aldermen.
