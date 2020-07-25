Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley Inc. announced a merger last week with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, a move that will result in a few temporary store closures in the coming weeks.
The two organizations combined operations with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona President and CEO Tim O'Neal taking over as the leader for both organizations. Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley Inc. CEO Michael Meyer will remain on staff in a consulting role to help continue to develop and grow the combined e-commerce initiative, O'Neal said.
Beginning this week, stores throughout Monocacy Valley will temporarily close for slight modifications including re-organizing merchandise, updates to the point-of-sales system to include new sale days and teaching and training staff members.
A schedule of temporary closures and openings is as follows:
- Westminster (200 Baltimore Blvd.) and Frederick - Willowdale (101 Willowdale Dr.) — Closing on July 20 and reopening on July 27.
- Eldersburg (1346 Liberty Rd.) and Hampstead (721 Hanover Pike, Unit 101) — Closing on July 27 and reopening on Aug. 3.
- Middletown (805 E. Main St.) and Frederick - Md. 85 (5831 Buckeystown Pike) — Closing on Aug. 3 and reopening on Aug. 10.
- Walkersville (8425 Woodsboro Pike) and Thurmont (202 E. Main St.) — Closing on Aug. 10 and reopening on Aug. 17.
Under the merger, Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley hopes to add at least 10 new Goodwill stores in the area in the next five years, O'Neal said, which would create between 200 and 300 new internal jobs for Goodwill.
Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona also currently offers online career services and digital skills training through MyCareerAdvisor.com, and those same services will be available to job seekers in Maryland to help individuals find employment with local companies, O'Neal said.
The merger did not involve a sale or purchase of either brand, rather Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona simply assumed all of Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley Inc.'s assets and liabilities.
For now, the name will remain Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, but the plan is to eventually change the name to encompass both brands, O'Neal said. He added there will be no job loss at this point as leaders from both organizations work together to learn each other's operations.
Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley is a partner on a major project for a veterans center in Frederick, and O'Neal said the organization has every intent to remain part of all projects and services they're already involved in.
(1) comment
Probably the weirdest merger I've seen in awhile.... the other stores are in Arizona? What?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.