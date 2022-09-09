Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen sold 230 tacos its first official night in business in downtown Frederick, according to the owner.
Agave, at 137 N. Market St., celebrated its grand opening Friday with a snip from giant scissors. Officials from the city of Frederick, the county and the Downtown Frederick Partnership gathered to show support at the ribbon cutting.
Agave officially opened Thursday.
“We’ve had a great start,” owner Richard Z. Belles said.
Belles, who also owns Cellar Door at 5 E. Church St., said he was not necessarily looking to add another restaurant to his plate, but when the ideal downtown location became available, he seized the opportunity.
Taco Daddy previously operated there, under different ownership.
Like its name suggests, Agave offers a wide range of tequila. The eatery has more than 80 tequilas and mezcals in stock, ranging in taste and price.
For chef Sam Chaffiotte, there’s “nothing more fun to do” than tacos. He said tacos allow him to be creative with ingredients.
Chaffiotte said it is difficult to classify Agave’s cuisine, but described it as modern Mexican food with a fusion of flavors.
The menu has an array of tacos, such as the chicken tinga, Korean beef, chorizo, carnitas and jerk chicken. Other offerings include nachos, fried plantains, street corn, coconut curry shrimp, yuca fries and salads.
For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert menu features a churro basket with dark chocolate, caramel and cinnamon sugar.
The restaurant’s interior provides eight televisions, which Belles said will broadcast football games. Future events will include watch parties and live acoustic performances.
A blue neon sign on the wall beckoned to customers. It said, “Trust me, you can dance. — Tequila.”
Mayor Michael O’Connor commended the Agave team.
“This is really hard work,” he said. “You’ve done a fantastic makeover of the space.”
After the ribbon cutting, Belles expressed gratitude for the support.
“It’s a great location,” Belles said. “It was the right opportunity.”
(2) comments
We are eating there right now. Friday. It's great. Every seat filled
Sounds like a visit is in order. I would prefer that TVs not face at least some tables. We went to Lucky Corner and asked to sit as far from the TVs as possible.
