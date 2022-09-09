Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen sold 230 tacos its first official night in business in downtown Frederick, according to the owner.

Agave, at 137 N. Market St., celebrated its grand opening Friday with a snip from giant scissors. Officials from the city of Frederick, the county and the Downtown Frederick Partnership gathered to show support at the ribbon cutting.

Burgessdr

We are eating there right now. Friday. It's great. Every seat filled

Sounds like a visit is in order. I would prefer that TVs not face at least some tables. We went to Lucky Corner and asked to sit as far from the TVs as possible.

