The developer of an industrial park near Frederick Municipal Airport will be responsible for making sure trees on the property don’t interfere with the airport’s flight path under a pending agreement with the city.
The developer of the Frederick Commerce Center on the 327-acre Renn Farm property along Gas House Pike on Frederick’s east side will have to monitor natural growth within two easements on the property that impact the airport and have a professional forester remove any trees that are identified and approved for removal by the County Forestry Board.
The mayor and aldermen discussed the plan at a workshop Wednesday afternoon.
The property’s developer, Trammel Crowe Company, will be divided into three lots, two with distribution facilities and one as a facility for automobile processing and production, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The project is expected to total about 1.5 million square feet and create between 1,450 and 2,450 full-time jobs.
Planting and maintaining trees in the area is important to make sure trees don’t become obstructions for the airport, economic development director Richard Griffin said Wednesday.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked who would be responsible for putting another tree in when one is removed.
The property owner would be, although not every tree removal would require a replacement, Assistant City Attorney Scott Waxter said.
Kuzemchak said she thinks every removal should require a replacement, either in the same location or somewhere else.
Trammel Crowe is put in a difficult position because of the city’s competing interests of maintaining its forest area and protecting access to the airport’s flight path, said Bruce Dean, an attorney for the developer.
A requirement to update the plans every five years as required will help to identify trees that are growing into obstructions, he said.
“I can tell you that trees grow where they want to grow, and not where you tell them to,” Dean said.
The plan is expected to be brought for a public hearing at the mayor and aldermen’s Nov. 4 meeting.
