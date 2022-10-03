Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the following free seminar: “Landscaping Solutions for Wet Areas in Your Yard” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Do you have wet land on your property? Learn about ways to solve the problems it causes. Topics include hydrography and how to create a good flow of water across your landscape. Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/409944102847 OR https://bit.ly/FCMGWetlands22.

