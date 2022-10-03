University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the following free seminar: “Landscaping Solutions for Wet Areas in Your Yard” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Do you have wet land on your property? Learn about ways to solve the problems it causes. Topics include hydrography and how to create a good flow of water across your landscape. Register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/409944102847 OR https://bit.ly/FCMGWetlands22.
The University of Md. Extension, NRCS and several local Md. producers invite grazers, livestock/equine owners and associated industry personnel to attend a pasture walk at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Fiddlers Folly Farm at Edgewater. Learn how the farm is working to improve their pastures through a combination of good grazing management and pasture renovation. Register at https://go.umd.edu/octoberpasturewalk or 301-432-2767, ext. 339.
Women in Agriculture Webinar, hosted by University of Md. Extension. On Oct. 12, the topic is agricultural leases. Learn how much notice does the landlord have to give to terminate a lease, what happens if the property sells in the middle of your lease and other common questions. Free. Register at extension.umd.edu.
Join the Frederick Area Landscape Contractors and Nurserymen's Association (FALCAN) for their Annual Truck & Trailer Safety Seminar on Oct. 19 at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Hall. This interactive event will provide instruction from the Maryland State Police on how to comply with new paperwork and other requirements. Landscapers, contractors, drivers, and anyone else who uses light trucks and trailers are invited to attend. All attendees will receive a certificate of completion. Learn more and register by visiting https://truckandtrailer22.eventbrite.com.
Maryland's Animal Waste Technology Fund is accepting FY2023 grant proposals. Interested applicants should submit a letter of intent to the department by Oct. 21. Submissions will be reviewed and ranked by the AWT evaluation committee. High-ranking projects will be invited to submit a full grant proposal by Dec. 30. Additional details and instructions can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yc8rvfbm.
The University of MD Extension Ag office will have training and recertification classes this fall. To register for one or more of these classes go to: go.umd.edu/fcag links are available under the Upcoming Programs section. For questions, contact Lisa at lstrong@umd.edu or 301-600-3576. Classes are free, but registration is required. Private Applicator Pesticide Training & Exam, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, exam is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Private Applicator Pesticide Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Nutrient Management Voucher Training & Recertification, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, 241 Potomac Str., next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through October. Locally sourced produce, meats, dairy, herbs, honey, baked goods, wines, skin care; live music, food trucks. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Fall market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market. 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 7. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 19. 25+ vendors. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20. Food and artisan market. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
FSK Mall Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, through Nov. 19 in the Sears Automotive Center parking lot, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. francisscottkeyfarmersmarket.com.
Middletown Farmers Market. Parking lot of Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Around 30 vendors, food trucks. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market. New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market. Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 22.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook
Urbana Library Farmers Market. Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market. 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 1. frederickymca.org.
