“Plant ‘23” is upon us as many growers in this area have begun planting agronomic crops, while other horticultural growers are already well into their planting season.
This hurried, frenzy of activity is nothing short of stressful as farmers simultaneously pray for rain and dodge raindrops while balancing a logistical nightmare, more affectionately known as the “equipment shuffle.”
Though not the topic of this column, I must implore all readers to be careful on roadways as farmers and other motorists will surely meet more frequently this time of year than at other times.
The topic at hand is what happens after the planters and drills are back in the shed: in-season crop management decision-making.
The words of the great Mike Tyson can be applied to this topic: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
We all come into the growing season with a well-defined, well-orchestrated crop management plan encompassing variety selection, soil fertility, weed control methods, disease mitigation strategies and much more to achieve top line yield and bottom-line profit targets.
Though with everything in agriculture, “Plan A” quickly evolves to “Plan G.”
Making decisions with stale information leads to underwhelming performance. Similarly stated: “You can’t manage what you don’t measure.”
Crop scouting provides a window into the current growing conditions at a site-specific level. This in-season management tool provides valuable information agricultural operators may use to pivot in time to maintain the value of their crop.
Here are some crop scouting considerations for this year’s growing season.
Scout early and often: Research suggests timely scouting can save $80 to 105 per acre in lost revenue at today’s prices, when used to inform timely, early-season management decisions. Generally, weekly scouting trips are recommended to evaluate progress at a relatively short, defined interval.
Zig-zag across the field: Covering every inch of every field is not possible. Evaluating conditions in various, relatively random regions across the field may provide the best estimation of the true condition. But ensure that you venture into the lower productive zones (next to treelines, top of hills, bottom of hills, etc.) to evaluate all regions.
Above and below ground: Checking for pests on the top and bottom, as well as the upper and lower leaves, are important for an accurate picture of the pest pressure. Similarly, digging up a few roots to assess soil-borne pests and root health can be rather indicative of the crops' above-ground performance.
Know what you’re looking at: Consult field manuals, reputable websites and local crop consultants, as well as Extension agents, to become familiar with common pests and other crop condition indicators.
The age of information: Ensure high-quality and detailed recordkeeping for ease of access later in the growing season and future years. Additionally, I recommend using the myriad of technologies available, including GPS-enabled crop scouting software, as well as drone-based observations, to more efficiently identify problem areas for further inspection.
As mentioned, contact your local Extension agent for further information on crop scouting. Or for site-specific crop scouting services, sign up at https://go.umd.edu/CMD-IPM-Scouting.
Mark Townsend is an ag agent associate with the University of Maryland’s Frederick County Extension Office. His areas of focus are agronomy and soil health. He can be reached at 301-600-3578 or mtownsen@umd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.