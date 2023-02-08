Had retired veterinarian Dr. Ray Ediger not grown up in the Pacific Northwest, he might not have thought much of the monstrous plant that sprawled its vines across a fence outside his farmhouse in Frederick County.
Ediger, however, had spent summers picking beer-bound hops in Oregon. He said it was a common summer job for Oregon youths.
His knowledge allowed him to identify this backyard monstrosity as what it was — a hop plant, a rarity in a state with Maryland’s climate, where hops are typically brought in from the Pacific Northwest and propagated with some difficulty.
The hops that do grow well in Maryland are an invasive variety from Japan and lack the flowers capable of brewing beer. Ediger could tell his hop was not from the Pacific Northwest or Japan.
“It’s been my impression that those particular strains that have been brought to Maryland don’t do as well,” Ediger said. “[This hop] looks like it belongs in a jungle. It’s just aggressive compared to the others that are much more delicate.”
In 2013, after living with the hop plant for almost 45 years and numerous failed attempts to control its vigorous growth, Ediger decided it was time to share the plant with local hop grower Tom Barse, owner and manager of Milkhouse Brewery outside Mount Airy.
After Barse found out about this mystery hop, a chain of agricultural exploration was set in motion.
Barse then told Bryan Butler, a horticulturist and principal agent for the University of Maryland Extension in Carroll County. Butler came by to clip the plant and send a sample out to Corvallis, Oregon, for testing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Clonal Germplasm Repository — a sort of national library for the genetic material of plant species.
Butler previously followed this path with another hop in Maryland and received disappointing results. That first hop, which Butler thought might have been unique or endemic to Maryland, was already known to the USDA staff.
“It wasn’t unique. It was nothing,” Butler said. “It was something we were already growing.”
With Ediger’s hop, however, Butler had renewed hope. He called a USDA scientist at the Corvallis lab and pleaded for another shot.
The scientist agreed to test it, so long as Butler sent the sample out immediately. When he got a phone call from the scientist a few weeks later, a feeling of doubt reemerged.
“Well, I’ve already been let down, so I was expecting to be let down again,” Butler said.
This phone call with the USDA scientist went differently.
“The PhD scientist from Corvallis calls me on the phone on a Friday and she was elated,” Butler said. “She was exuberant. She said, ‘It’s unique! It’s totally unique! It’s completely different. There’s nothing like it.’”
The results, Butler said, indicated that the hop was not only unique to Maryland, but also to the hundreds of other hop varieties stored at the USDA repository.
Ediger’s hop was given a name derived from the region that it was found — the Monocacy hop, reflecting Frederick and Carroll counties’ Monocacy River watershed.
The hop’s origins beyond Maryland are unknown, according to Barse, though he suspects that it was grown for home use back in the 1800s, when farmers brewed their own beers. Ediger said he traced his house where the hop was found back to the 1830s.
In 2021, Butler, Barse and their team received a two-year grant through the help of Grow and Fortify, a trade organization representing Maryland-based agricultural businesses, and managed by the USDA and Maryland Department of Agriculture.
With the grant, they began to grow the Monocacy hop at the University of Maryland Extension research farm in Keedysville to study its viability for consumption — when its flowers bloom, how consistent its output is and how difficult it is to process for beer production, all with the hope of growing an economically viable hop for farmers and brewers.
Another aspect of the research, Butler said, is its environmental efficiencies.
“Here in the mid-Atlantic, the disease and insect pressure [on crops] is gigantic,” Butler said. “So this plant, because it’s been growing [in Maryland] for so many years, it is resistant” to some of those pests and diseases.
Butler said the Monocacy hop’s Maryland background and unfettered growth, which he has seen in Ediger’s yard and at the farm in Keedysville, could make it less reliant on chemical fertilizers or pesticides.
In turn, that could mean reduced costs for farmers and lower amounts of the chemicals draining into the Chesapeake Bay.
“From a sustainability perspective, I think this plant is much more well adapted and should require less management inputs,” Butler said.
Hops were a $636 million industry in 2019, according to the USDA, with the United States accounting for 40% of all hop acreage production.
A vast majority of those U.S. hops came from the Pacific Northwest, which leads the country in hop production. The region had 56,544 harvested acres in 2019 compared to Maryland’s 20 acres, according to Hop Growers of America.
A hop that is viable for commercial farming would make a big splash in a small Maryland market.
On the economic side, however, the Monocacy hop’s future is not only reliant on more production research, but another important factor — if beer from the hop is any good or not.
This is where Barse, Milkhouse head brewer Harry Harne and assistant brewer Ray Simmons came in. It was up to them to harvest the Monocacy hop from the Keedysville farm last year and turn it into something tasty.
For guidance, Barse sent the Monocacy hop out to a lab in Wisconsin that measured the hop’s acidity and oil levels, which indicate what beer types might be most compatible with its flavor profile.
The results motivated the brewing of three beers — a light lager, Vienna lager and pale ale, which Barse and Milkhouse unveiled during an opening house Tuesday evening.
There, top officials from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, including Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, home and commercial brewers, and other beer lovers huddled under heat lamps in a pavilion at Milkhouse Brewery to taste the beers derived from the Monocacy hop.
Each attendee was given a taste chart to plot out their experiences.
One attendee, Cory McCagh, owner and manager of 1812 Brewery in Cumberland, thought highly of the Milkhouse beers brewed with Monocacy hops.
“The Vienna is a delicious, crisp lager that has a nice malty backbone and this sharpness from the hops,” McCagh said. “It’s not overpowering, but it has a spicy, noble character.”
McCagh also touted the potential to use the Monocacy hop at his own brewery and “close the loop” when sourcing ingredients.
“As brewers, we look at every opportunity to use local ingredients,” McCagh said. “And to then see that they’re doing that here and see that from a brewer side, but also from an agricultural side, it’s pretty cool.”
The next phase of Butler and Barse’s research is to expand the Monocacy hop on the commercial side, so brewers like McCagh might have a shot at growing it on their own or buying it from a farmer who does the growing for them.
“We’ll try to start getting this hop to Maryland growers who are interested in taking this to the next level,” Barse said.
Frederick-based brewery Flying Dog and Baltimore County-based brewery Heavy Seas are already lined up to make a beer of their own with the Monocacy hop, Butler said.
And after Butler and Barse reapply for another grant to continue a few more years of research, Butler said they might have the data they need to determine the Monocacy hop’s economic sustainability as a commercially grown crop.
“Generally, it has not taken off yet,” Butler said. “But I think it will when other breweries are brewing with this. My dream is that one day, this becomes a style of beer, like Old Bay is a style of spice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.