Though the heat of the summer has not yet left us, the length of the day wanes as we move closer to autumn.
August can be a month of reprieve for some farmers as some crops enter their last stages of development before harvest. Though the crop management stresses are slightly lessened, it remains a critical time for preserving optimal crop yields.
Yet, there lurks a reaper of sorts in these fields — one not made of iron or wood. A nearly unmanageable thief winnows away at crop yields and the farmer’s bottom dollar: wildlife feeding.
In particular, white-tailed deer feed on many of the cultivated crops in our area, including grains, forages, fruits, and vegetables.
Their grazing occurs throughout the growing season, as they devour seedlings and young crops, dramatically limiting production before they even have a chance to fully develop.
Late-season damage is almost more demoralizing, as deer feed on the emerged flowers, fruit, or grain itself, exacting yield loss right then and there.
This might seem like hyperbole, but it's hard to imagine a more annoying pest this time of year. It may seem trivial to have some deer in one’s field, but these bandits can reduce crop yields by 40%.
More commonly, farmers readily experience at least a 10% yield reduction in affected regions, compared to those that were less or unaffected in the same field.
As an example, with today’s corn prices and assuming a county average corn yield, farmers experience a loss of about $80 an acre.
Other farmers with more severe deer-induced crop damage or those growing other crops experience losses far exceeding this conservative estimate. It can make or break a year’s worth of work.
Imagine thumbing-out four $20 bills and feeding it to a deer for every acre of land in production. A strange visual, I know, but these pests are a significant expense.
These examples and figures are are readily quantifiable. There are hidden costs to deer damage, as well.
Farmers may decide to alter crop rotations or remove land from production just for the sake of mitigating deer damage. Having spent hundreds or thousands of dollars per acre on a crop, it makes sense to outright avoid experiencing major losses late in the season.
Through all of this, the emotional toll of these losses is significant, as well.
Anecdotes of 50 to 100 head in a herd of deer grazing a soybean field are not uncommon. Recent work from Rutgers University notes that this is an extreme overpopulation, as the socially optimal deer population is about 10 deer per square mile.
There are management strategies to mitigate deer damage, like repellants, fences, vegetation buffers, and sacrifice crops. Each of these have some cost and vary in efficacy, whereby growers face further economic pressures and must choose wisely in adopting practices to prevent additional losses.
The most effective tactic in preventing frustrating, costly, and seemingly avoidable deer damage appears to be reducing the deer population in a sustainable, thoughtful, conservation-minded manner.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources acknowledges that areas with managed hunting have lower deer densities.
No doubt, taking a life is nothing short of solemnly consequential. Yet, the benefits of thoughtful population management offer a net benefit for agriculture and food security that outweigh their counterparts.
Please take a young person hunting this year. Attend a hunter safety course and learn the ways of thoughtful harvest to protect our agricultural viability.
And, please, enjoy the protein-rich, wild caught, local venison.
Mark Townsend is an ag agent associate with the University of Maryland’s Frederick County Extension Office. His areas of focus are agronomy and soil health. He can be reached at 301-600-3578 or mtownsen@umd.edu.
