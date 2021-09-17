Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Tess Brescia of Monrovia and her friends each had their own reason for attending The Great Frederick Fair.
Jennifer Clever from Clarksburg loves the array of animals, from bonny baby goats to the assortment of cattle and different heighted horses that prance about. Monrovia’s Diana Damm went for the food — the scents of which extended beyond the boundaries of the Frederick Fairgrounds and ranged from cooking kettle corn to smoking barbecue.
Brescia, who’s gone to the fair for a decade, enjoys the laid-back atmosphere of it all. Especially after a year away from it.
“It feels great,” Brescia said. “I missed fairs.”
After the early months of the pandemic forced organizers to cancel Frederick’s fair last year, the annual event officially returned Friday.
“It feels wonderful to see all of our familiar faces,” fair manager Karen Nicklas said. “All working together as a team to make this happen for our community.”
Not having the fair in 2020 hindered the organization’s finances and shrunk the period of time planners had to prepare. Normally, Nicklas said, organizers will begin planning for a fair immediately after the previous one ends, giving them about a year. This time around, they had just three months.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
SCENES FROM THE FAIRGROUNDS Gene Bollinger, superintendent of the Birthing Center at The Great Frederick Fair, shows a week-old lamb to six-month-old Kurt Baldacci and his mother Friday afternoon at the fair. The lamb is among those on display owned by Gary and Nancy Keller of Windy Hollow Farm near Keymar.
Josie Martin, 11, of Thurmont, works hard to wash her 4-year-old Brown Swiss cow named Faith Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. She and her bother will compete Sunday in the youth class competition.
Steve Harding, owner of The Moose Pit BBQ truck, checks on meat he was smoking Friday afternoon at The Great Frederick Fair. He was preparing beef, pork and chicken in the infield of the fairgrounds in preparation of the opening of the fair. The meats cook about 12 hours before being served.
Ryan Martin, 13, uses a pitchfork to place baleage in his cows' stalls Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Martin's family has a herd of 22 dairy cattle they will be showing this year.
Olivia Marks, 3, cowboy boots and all, gets a ride on her mother Rachel’s shoulders as they head with Alex Marks to visit to horse barns Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th The Great Frederick Fair. Friday was Olivia’s birthday.
Carnival-goers twirl on rides at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The fair will last until Sept. 25 and offers rides, concerts, food, and various events for attendees to enjoy.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, left, and her sister Vivian Bodmer, 2, sit on a tractor during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The sisters are excited for the fair to return this year and to see the animals.
Walter Sipes watches as Lindsay Ramirez races with her horse, Good Bet, in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday.
Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
SCENES FROM THE FAIRGROUNDS Gene Bollinger, superintendent of the Birthing Center at The Great Frederick Fair, shows a week-old lamb to six-month-old Kurt Baldacci and his mother Friday afternoon at the fair. The lamb is among those on display owned by Gary and Nancy Keller of Windy Hollow Farm near Keymar.
Josie Martin, 11, of Thurmont, works hard to wash her 4-year-old Brown Swiss cow named Faith Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. She and her bother will compete Sunday in the youth class competition.
Steve Harding, owner of The Moose Pit BBQ truck, checks on meat he was smoking Friday afternoon at The Great Frederick Fair. He was preparing beef, pork and chicken in the infield of the fairgrounds in preparation of the opening of the fair. The meats cook about 12 hours before being served.
Ryan Martin, 13, uses a pitchfork to place baleage in his cows' stalls Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Martin's family has a herd of 22 dairy cattle they will be showing this year.
Olivia Marks, 3, cowboy boots and all, gets a ride on her mother Rachel’s shoulders as they head with Alex Marks to visit to horse barns Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th The Great Frederick Fair. Friday was Olivia’s birthday.
Carnival-goers twirl on rides at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The fair will last until Sept. 25 and offers rides, concerts, food, and various events for attendees to enjoy.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, left, and her sister Vivian Bodmer, 2, sit on a tractor during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The sisters are excited for the fair to return this year and to see the animals.
Walter Sipes watches as Lindsay Ramirez races with her horse, Good Bet, in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday.
Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
The quick turnaround didn’t cause any glaring setbacks for the fair, Nicklas said. Organizers did struggle to hire a sufficient number of ticket sellers, she said, and they’ve asked those planning to attend the fair to purchase their tickets online.
Accompanying the return are a number of new fair features, including a kids zone, pig racing and a stilt walker, Nicklas said. This year’s fair will also feature a man riding a chicken, remote control car racing and a comedy hypnosis show, she added.
In 2019, the fair generated more than $1 million for the local economy. But organizers said garnering support for the county’s farming community is their primary goal.
“Having the carnival and having the vendors, and all other aspects of the fair, is really to support [agriculture],” Nicklas said.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
SCENES FROM THE FAIRGROUNDS Gene Bollinger, superintendent of the Birthing Center at The Great Frederick Fair, shows a week-old lamb to six-month-old Kurt Baldacci and his mother Friday afternoon at the fair. The lamb is among those on display owned by Gary and Nancy Keller of Windy Hollow Farm near Keymar.
Josie Martin, 11, of Thurmont, works hard to wash her 4-year-old Brown Swiss cow named Faith Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. She and her bother will compete Sunday in the youth class competition.
Steve Harding, owner of The Moose Pit BBQ truck, checks on meat he was smoking Friday afternoon at The Great Frederick Fair. He was preparing beef, pork and chicken in the infield of the fairgrounds in preparation of the opening of the fair. The meats cook about 12 hours before being served.
Ryan Martin, 13, uses a pitchfork to place baleage in his cows' stalls Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Martin's family has a herd of 22 dairy cattle they will be showing this year.
Olivia Marks, 3, cowboy boots and all, gets a ride on her mother Rachel’s shoulders as they head with Alex Marks to visit to horse barns Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th The Great Frederick Fair. Friday was Olivia’s birthday.
Carnival-goers twirl on rides at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The fair will last until Sept. 25 and offers rides, concerts, food, and various events for attendees to enjoy.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, left, and her sister Vivian Bodmer, 2, sit on a tractor during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The sisters are excited for the fair to return this year and to see the animals.
Walter Sipes watches as Lindsay Ramirez races with her horse, Good Bet, in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday.
Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
TOP: Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway Friday during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair. MIDDLE: Lindsay Ramirez rides her horse, Good Bet, as she participates in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park Friday at the fair. Behind her sits Charles Garner as her “box of rocks” to keep the carriage from tipping over as they make turns during the race. LEFT: Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway.
SCENES FROM THE FAIRGROUNDS Gene Bollinger, superintendent of the Birthing Center at The Great Frederick Fair, shows a week-old lamb to six-month-old Kurt Baldacci and his mother Friday afternoon at the fair. The lamb is among those on display owned by Gary and Nancy Keller of Windy Hollow Farm near Keymar.
Josie Martin, 11, of Thurmont, works hard to wash her 4-year-old Brown Swiss cow named Faith Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. She and her bother will compete Sunday in the youth class competition.
Steve Harding, owner of The Moose Pit BBQ truck, checks on meat he was smoking Friday afternoon at The Great Frederick Fair. He was preparing beef, pork and chicken in the infield of the fairgrounds in preparation of the opening of the fair. The meats cook about 12 hours before being served.
Ryan Martin, 13, uses a pitchfork to place baleage in his cows' stalls Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair. Martin's family has a herd of 22 dairy cattle they will be showing this year.
Olivia Marks, 3, cowboy boots and all, gets a ride on her mother Rachel’s shoulders as they head with Alex Marks to visit to horse barns Friday afternoon on the first day of the 159th The Great Frederick Fair. Friday was Olivia’s birthday.
Carnival-goers twirl on rides at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The fair will last until Sept. 25 and offers rides, concerts, food, and various events for attendees to enjoy.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, rides on the Dutch Wheel at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Bodmer is excited for the fair to return this year. She enjoys going on the rides and seeing the animals.
Brooklyn Bodmer, 4, left, and her sister Vivian Bodmer, 2, sit on a tractor during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. The sisters are excited for the fair to return this year and to see the animals.
Walter Sipes watches as Lindsay Ramirez races with her horse, Good Bet, in the Horse Carriage Arena Racing event at Pleasants’ Horse Park during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday.
Olivia Marks, 3, walks off of the Dutch Wheel ride at the Carnival Midway during the first day of the 159th Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Marks turned 3 on Friday and celebrated her birthday at the fair.
Next to the fairground’s barns, families were arriving with their cattle. Much of Friday evening would be spent preparing for the events of the week ahead. Before entering a barn, the cattle were led past a table where Abby Riggleman and Larry Remsburg — both lifelong fair attendees and residents of Jefferson — went through the check-in process, essentially ensuring all necessary paperwork for the animals was in line.
Riggleman said the fair is vital for keeping the county’s youth engaged in the dairy industry. Remsburg agreed, adding the annual event is great for educating people about the regimented labor that goes into dairy farming. It helps residents understand where their milk’s coming from too, he said.
“It’s volunteer work, and we enjoy it to death,” said Remsburg, who’s helped at the fair for the past three decades.
Within the fairground’s arena, horses of a variety of shapes, sizes and colors pulled equestrian riders in carriages through an obstacle course of cones and other barriers.
Wendy Toms leaned over a railing surrounding the obstacle course as her daughter, Lindsay Ramirez, guided her trotting horse from behind. Horses have always been a part of Toms’ life, and she was thrilled to be able to share the passion with her daughter.
Friday marked the second year the pair travelled from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for the event. Ramirez, who loves to compete in anything she can, her mom said, was partaking in an exhibition for horse carriage racing. The exhibition wasn’t the only reason they made the trip south, though.
“It’s a great fair,” Toms said.
Outside the grandstand, a brother and sister scampered up a handful of steps to board a rollercoaster. Parents Kelly and Michael Inman watched from a nearby bench.
“The kids love the fair,” Kelly Inman said. “And we love seeing the animals.”
They had travelled from Ashburn, Virginia, for their fifth go-round at the annual fair. The children enjoyed the roller coaster, and the animals would surely be a sight, but the family was especially looking forward to the evening’s concert.
Brescia and her two friends also planned to stay for the tunes, just as they had in years past. When the trio arrived, carnival games had just been set up, animals were still checking in, and lines hadn’t yet formed in front of food vendors.
But by the time they made their way to the animals, the venue was coming to life. Overcast skies had parted to usher in the late summer sun, and people in groups of two, three, four and more were trickling in. Rides began twirling teenagers in stomach-churning circles, young children boarded ponies, and fair game concessionaires encouraged passersby to step right up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.