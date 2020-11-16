Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick County Pomona Grange is taking orders for their annual pre-order cookie walk. Orders must be received by Nov. 19. Drive-thru pick up is 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Linganore Grange Hall, 13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy. Twenty varieties of cookies are available to pre-order by calling or texting Brenda Ripley at 240-674-6450. Cookies cost $8 per pound or can be ordered in multiples of six, with six being the least amount of each variety. This event is co-sponsored by the Maryland State Grange.
Frederick Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick, MD. Meeting conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost, post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia). Interested students should mail or email a completed application to be received by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jenell Eck at jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Market is open through December. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds across from main entrance, 797 E. Patrick St., Lot A, Frederick. Features 30+ vendors. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 22. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 24. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.