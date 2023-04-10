Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.

The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. More than 40 dairy farms received the honor since the program began. This award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated for the Dairy of Distinction Award will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application for the award. To obtain an application, contact Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com or Leslie Hart at 240-313-2284 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or lhart@washco-md.net.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription