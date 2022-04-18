Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar.
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. April 19 at Burkittsville Ruritan, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville. The meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance.
Frederick County Master Gardeners will hold a spring plant sale at the Frederick Fairgrounds, Building 13, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Great prices on thousands of plants, gardening tips and planting ideas, Ask a Master Gardener, flea market, vegetables, native plants, annuals, hanging baskets and more. Admission to the plant sale is free.
Frederick Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 27 at Thurmont Grange Hall, 129D E. Main St., Thurmont. Meeting agenda will be posted 24 hours in advance.
The Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park will hold their 24th annual Gas and Steam Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m May 1 at the Farm Park, 18400 Muncaster Road, Derwood. All types of gas and steam agricultural engines, hay wagon rides, live music, working sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, antique cars and trucks, all types of tractors, food, granary tool museum, craft vendors, live farm animals, door prizes and more. Free parking. Pets on leash welcome. Contact Maurice Ward at 301-738-9892 or msward20850@yahoo.com.
The Maryland State Grange is accepting applications for their Ag and Deaf Scholarship programs. Both applications are due by May 1. Anyone can apply for the Ag Scholarship whether you are studying agriculture or going into another field of study. Applicants to the Deaf Scholarship must be hearing impaired or going into the field of deaf awareness. For an Ag Scholarship applications, contact Maurice Wiles at mdstgrange@comcast or 301-829-0545. Applications for the Deaf Scholarship may be made by contacting Donna Wiles at mdstgrange@comcast.net or 301-829-0545. The Grange is the oldest fraternal, farm organization in the nation. Maryland will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2024.
Thurmont Grange #409 is offering two scholarships to any 2022 Catoctin High School graduating senior who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation and an essay of 250-500 words on one of three topics offered in the application. Scholarships will be awarded on June 15. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School Guidance Department (Mike Marquez at juan.marquez@fcps.org or 240-236-8082). All applications must be received by May 31.
The 66th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show will be held Sept. 9, 10 and 11 at Catocin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Businesses and individuals interested in advertising in the 2022 Community Show book can contact Rodman Myers at 301-271-2104.
FARMERS MARKETSPlease follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. April 16 Easter show. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, West side of Frederick, Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. Email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 23 through Oct. 29. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Smithsburg Town Farmers Market. Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. April 25, May 23, June 20, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 21 E. Main St., Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 7. Mushrooms, local made sauces, baked goods, organic greens, Bantam Coffee Roasters on-site. On May 14, the market moves to the Community Park. thurmontmainstreet.com.
