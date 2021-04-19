Catoctin Soil Conservation District’s board meeting will be at 9 a.m. April 20, conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be at 9 a.m. April 28, conducted via conference call. Anyone interested in participating should contact the district at soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
After a pause in 2020, the Maryland Dairy Princess Association is building a dairy promotion team for 2021. Virtual training and a streamlined, one-day state pageant will offer candidates the opportunity to represent the Maryland dairy industry, promoting milk and dairy products. Regional princesses will be selected to represent their county/region and will vie for the Maryland Dairy Princess title on July 14. Candidates must be between 16 and 22. For the complete list of candidate requirements or more information, email Laurie Savage at LaurieZSavage@aol.com.
Submit your event to ag@newspost.com or community@newspost.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20-Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12-Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Spring hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, April 24-Nov. 20, rain or shine, except Fair Week, Sept, 18 and 25. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays April 24-Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market. Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
Thurmont Main Street Indoors Farmers Market. Thurmont Plaza, 224 N. Church St., Unit C2, Thurmont. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through May 1. Locally made honey, goat soap, baked goods, organic greens, red Angus beef and other meats. On May 8, the market moves to the Municipal parking lot Saturdays through Sept. 25. thurmontmainstreet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.